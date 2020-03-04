DANVILLE — A Derry Township woman failed to show up for her preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon on a charge of endangering the welfare of her 17-year-old daughter, who has mental and physical disabilities, by allowing her to live in deplorable conditions and to sleep on a piece of foam in a cluttered hallway Jan. 17.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent her case to county court and requested a bench warrant be issued for her arrest.
Tpr. Logan Spiece filed the charge against Lucy L. Mowery, 58, of 423 Blue Springs Terrace.
Spiece received a report about the child and saw a large amount of trash around the outside of the home. He had to move items to clear a walkway to get to the front door. A wheelchair was in the middle of the ramp on the porch and trash created a walking aisle too narrow for a wheelchair to fit, he said. Mowery opened the door and saw an extremely dirty home with trash stacked to the ceiling and only small aisles to move about. She said she was caring for her 17-year-old daughter and her 1-year-old grandchild. The trooper asked to go inside but Mowery refused and said it was none of his business, according to the charge.
Spiece contacted Montour County Children and Youth Services officials who said they received numerous reports about the home and had made numerous attempts to assess the home but were unsuccessful because Mowery was uncooperative.
The trooper learned the 17-year-old has mental and physical disabilities, cannot walk on her own without a walker or a wheelchair and depends on Mowery to do everyday tasks and to provide general hygiene care.
He obtained a search warrant and entered the home where he found mounds of garbage, human waste in diapers on the floor, and perishable and nonperishable items piled from floor to the ceiling in the main living quarters leaving only a narrow aisle. The kitchen counter was covered with garbage and other household items, he said.