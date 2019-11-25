DANVILLE — A Watsontown man charged with drug possession failed to show up for a preliminary hearing Monday.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent to county court the case of Jamie M. Giffin, 41, and requested a warrant issued for his arrest. Giffin is charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana and .68 grams of crystal metamphetamine; three counts of possession for having a corn-cob type pipe to smoke marijuana, an altered light bulb for smoking methamphetamine and a pink and blue round rubber container with crystal methamphetamine.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker charged Giffin Oct. 10 after stopping the vehicle he was riding in at 1856 Montour Blvd.
Fenstermaker said Giffin admitted to having a pipe in his pocket for smoking marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded the altered light bulb, a Marlboro cigarette pack with a small amount of marijuana and the rubber container, according to the charges.