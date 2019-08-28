DANVILLE — An 18-year-old man, required to report any changes in his address, work status and other aspects of his life to state police for 25 years, will be released from the Montour County Jail if he has an approved home plan.
Gregory D. Walker appeared in court Wednesday for violating his probation. President Judge Thomas James said Walker would be released if he has an approved home plan.
James previously sentenced him to abide by Megan's Law for a second-degree misdemeanor along with placing him on probation for two years and ordering him to pay a $300 fine. Walker was not found to be a sexually violent predator.
Walker previously pleaded guilty to indecent assault by exposing himself to a 12-year-old boy in class and in a dormitory.
County Chief Probation Officer Jim Miller said Walker had a home plan to live with his dad in Tioga county. He said he couldn't contact Walker and a certified letter he sent was returned. The only phone number he had was for his dad and the mailbox was full, he said.
Walker was picked up July 29 when he went to a state police barracks to change his address, Miller said.
Walker said he wasn't allowed to live with his dad and he had lived on the street before moving into a trailer in Coudersport.
James told him he should have contacted probation officials.
State police charged him from an incident Sept. 5 at Diversified Treatment Alternatives Resident Treatment Center in Anthony Township.
A staff member observed suspicious behavior by the juvenile and Walker. After seeing them seated next to each other, he confronted the juvenile, who provided a written statement saying Walker had the tip of his private parts out so he could see it in class. The victim later asked him why he did that. Walker said he wanted him to see it and showed it to him again, police said.
The juvenile told police that before class that day, Walker exposed himself and touched and rubbed him inappropriately.
Walker admitted to exposing himself to the victim about 10 times, police said.