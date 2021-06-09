DANVILLE — A Danville man received credit for nearly nine months in jail, but must spend the remaining 27 months of his 36-month sentence on restrictive probation for attempting to cause seriously bodily injury to a police officer.
Michael Yost, 38, of 605 Dey St., also must pay court costs, a $300 fine and undergo drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations, President Judge Thomas James ordered in Montour County Court on Monday.
Yost, who pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge, attempted to gouge the eyes of Mahoning Township Police Officer Garon Fenstermaker on Sept. 18. James granted Yost work release for 270 days — he had served 263 days as of Monday — then ordered probation with restrictive conditions with an appropriate home plan for the balance of the 36 months.
Woman released
The judge also released Jamie Alisha Adams on $10,000 bail on stalking charges. She is moving to Texas. She is to have no contact with the Danville victim and must have an appropriate home plan.
She was incarcerated in the Columbia County Prison. She previously was sentenced to 30 days to 12 months for again harassing Jennifer Krajewski, of Danville, via text.
District Judge Marvin Shrawder initially sentenced Adams to 12 months probation on Jan. 19 for repeatedly harassing Krajewski on Nov. 23. According to court documents, Adams again contacted the Danville woman on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8, which violated her probation and resulted in harassment and stalking charges. She was detained on Feb. 9 after failing to report to the probation office.