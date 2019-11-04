DANVILLE — A man serving a state prison sentence for Schuylkill County offenses was sentenced for possessing drug paraphernalia June 25 in Danville borough.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Vincent Meyer Monday to pay a $300 fine and the cost of prosecution Monday. He was found with hypodermic needles, a spoon with residue and baggies with residue in Danville.
Norton also sentenced Cody Pelton, 27, of the Washingtonville area, to pay a $300 fine and the cost of prosecution for possessing a small amount of marijuana Feb. 10, 2018, in Mahoning Township.
Pelton told the judge he didn't have a high school diploma and was unemployed. Norton told him the first thing on his agenda should be to get a high school equivalent diploma to make himself a more attractive job prospect.
Norton sentenced Katrina King to one year's probation and ordered her to pay a $300 fine for possessing drug paraphernalia Oct. 22, 2018, in Danville. She was found with needles and pipes.
Guilty pleas
He accepted guilty pleas from Charles Leitzel Jr. and Loren R. Oberdorf. Leitzel was charged with criminal trespass and theft from Sept. 9 at Eagle Express Lines in Valley Township. He was charged with stealing a 32-inch TV valued at $100. Norton will sentence him following a criminal record check.
Oberdorf pleaded guilty to criminal trespass from April 3, 2018, at the closed Liberty Valley Country Club. Restitution has been set at $1,410. She will be sentenced after a criminal record check.
Norton also dismissed the appeal filed by John Pickin, of Shamokin, on an unsafe structure nontraffic citation issued by the Mahoning Township zoning office in October. Pickin failed to show up for the summary appeal hearing. Assistant County District Attorney Ray Kessler said the appeal wasn't timely.