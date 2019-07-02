DANVILLE — A Danville man will spend five days to six months in jail for a second driving while under the influence of alcohol charge.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Travis M. Hauck, 30, to begin his sentence July 15 in the Montour County Jail. He also ordered him Monday to do 20 hours of community service and to pay a $300 fine.
Hauck pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol. State police charged him Feb. 17, 2017, in Liberty Township.
Norton also fined William Hancock $300 and told him to have no contact with the victim after he pleaded guilty to violating a protection from abuse order June 2 where he texted, called and showed up at a home.