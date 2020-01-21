DANVILLE — A judge allowed the son of a Danville man, who is charged with pointing a loaded gun at people sitting in a hot tub and others playing in a backyard in 2008, to receive his dad's firearms.
James Buckley, 63 at the time of the incident, asked that the guns be returned to his son because of his deteriorating health since the case was finalized 10 years ago.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she agreed as long as only the son possessed the guns. President Judge Thomas James approved the request Tuesday.
Buckley asked about the gun used in the incident and Mattis said she would have to do more research about that.
The people in the tub and in the backyard along Grand Street on Dec. 10, 2008, told Danville police they thought a laser was being pointed in their eyes, but when Buckley moved from the shadows, they saw a handgun, which later was found to be loaded, authorities said. One person from the group ran inside and called 911.