DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James has issued an order that only people with official court business are allowed to enter the Montour County and Columbia County courthouses, court annexes and court-county related offices.
No persons other than litigants and counsel and material witnesses shall attend hearings, trials and conferences unless authorized by the court, a hearing officer or a master.
Sheriff's offices in the counties are authorized to enforce the order that was issued Wednesday.
The order extends through April 14 although the court will seek Supreme Court approval for a significant extension.
Riverside borough has implemented some safety changes to protect the community during this time. Effective immediately, the playground area will be closed. The office and garage will not be open to public access. To reach these offices, call the office at 570 275-1751 or the garage at 570- 275-5338.