DANVILLE — Judge Gary Norton denied admitting Mikelanne Welliver Monday to the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program.
"I can't approve it," he said, adding that Welliver fraudulently deprived children entrusted in her care for services. Defense attorney Barry Lewis requested admittance of the 45-year-old from Turbotville in the program. Successful completion would have resulted in a charge of fraudulent Medicaid claims being expunged.
Norton said the case would be placed on the next call of the list for a status report in January.
He said there were 78 incidents of the former mobile therapist forging parents' signatures between Jan. 10, 2017 through Feb. 16, 2018. Welliver defrauded KidsPeace of Danville of $9,867.
Janice Martino-Gottshall, of the state attorney general's office which is prosecuting the case, said this was a typical ARD offer involving Medicaid fraud. Norton said he hadn't seen a case in which kids in need were defrauded by that amount.
"It's not who I am," a tearful Welliver told the judge before his ruling. She said she was a social worker for 20 years and through her marriage circumstances she became suicidal.
"I didn't ask for help. I was ashamed," she said. She said she is taking medicine to try to get her life back together and wanted to make amends for what she had done.
Lewis said his client had suffered from acute depression as a result of much happening in her life. He said the victim would receive restitution up front and Welliver would have been ordered to do 60 hours of community service and be placed on probation for two years.
She would also sign a consent agreement with the Department of State for a two-year suspension that would immediately revoke her license and it wouldn't be automatically renewed, he said. She would have to apply for her license, he said.
The attorney general's office charged Welliver, a former mobile therapist and behavioral specialist, with submitting false information, services not rendered, misrepresentation, theft by deception and forgery resulting in thefts from Community Care Behavioral Health Organization and the Medical Assistance Program.
Welliver told agent Ryan King she falsified records to KidsPeace for financial gain. She wrote a confession, according to the charges, and remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Welliver was employed by KidsPeace, of 340 Railroad St., with a caseload of about 10 clients for services in their homes, schools, daycares or any combination of the three in Columbia, Montour or Northumberland counties, according to the charges. Clients have autism, emotional disturbances or related behavioral health issues.
KidsPeace provides home, school and community based behavioral health rehabilitative services for children and adolescents. The investigation began from a referral from the Community Care Behavioral Health Organization through the Bureau of Program Integrity. KidsPeace submits claims, based on services reported by their employees on their behavioral health rehabilitative services forms, to the community care organization that pays the claims.
The community organization alleged the defendant submitted forms and service progress notes to KidsPeace indicating mobile therapist and behavior specialist consultant services were provided to clients in settings such as a school when school records and specifically visitor logs indicated she wasn't there, the charges state.
KidsPeace required employees to sign in and out at schools they served. KidsPeace noted signatures of parents, school personnel and daycare teachers, on the encounter forms, appeared forged, according to the criminal complaint.
KidsPeace conducted a complete audit of encounter forms submitted by the defendant during her employment and determined she over-reported services, according to King. When confronted by KidsPeace, the defendant declined a meeting and immediately resigned. KidsPeace then notified the community care organization, which reported the allegations of fraud to the bureau.