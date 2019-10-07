DANVILLE — A Derry Township man has successfully completed Montour County's felony diversion program.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. on Monday released Don L. Reitmeyer, 50, from the one-year program. Successful completion of the program results in dismissal of a felony charge.
James sentenced him on a misdemeanor charge of drug possession to a one-year probation, which was completed, terminated his supervision and fined him $100.
James admitted Reitmeyer to the diversion program after he pleaded guilty to a felony of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.
State police charged Reitmeyer with growing nearly 80 marijuana plants on May 22, 2017, after a Montour County Children and Youth Services caseworker told police Reitmeyer may be growing marijuana in his basement.
Tpr. Tyler Morse went to the home and detected an odor of marijuana coming from the front door.
Police found 68 marijuana plants in the home and 10 other plants growing outside.