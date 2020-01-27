DANVILLE — A woman, who is facing a third driving while under the influence of alcohol charge within the past 10 years, violated probation and was resentenced.
Judge Gary Norton resentenced Antoinette T. Kester, 50, to a minimum of nine months in state prison to two years; ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine; gave her credit for 273 days served in jail; and ordered her to do 20 hours of community service. He said she will be eligible for a state treatment program that starts Feb. 17.
She was charged with the latest DUI from an incident Oct. 5 in South Centre Township, Columbia County.
Kester, who is in jail, told Norton she graduated from the treatment court program.
Her attorney, Timothy Barrouk, said she is a local business owner and her house had burned down.
After Barrouk requested she be released to get her affairs in order, Norton said he recognized DUI is an addiction and a sickness, "but it's a crime." He said he feared she would relapse as soon as she got out of jail.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said she has been charged with six DUIs in the past 12 years. DUIs from 10 years are calculated for sentencing purposes.
Norton said this was her second revocation since she was charged with stalking in April.
Danville police charged her with DUI in July 2016.
Barrouk previously said in court she owns towing, auto sales and notary businesses.