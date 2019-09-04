DANVILLE — A Danville woman was awarded $1,338, which was the amount a Lehighton woman received from selling her zony, or zebra hybrid. She said she gave the zony to the woman because she wanted to provide him with a forever home.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder issued the ruling Wednesday following the civil trial Aug. 29 in the case of Michele Willoughby, of Danville, who sued Brittany Johnson, of Lehighton. Shrawder issued the civil judgement of $1,197 plus court costs of $141.
He said he found in favor of Willoughby for what Johnson received from the sale of Smokey, a zebra mixed with either a pony or a horse.
The ruling can be appealed within 30 days.
Willoughby testified she wouldn't have given Smokey to Johnson if she didn't believe he would have had a forever home.
She also said Johnson told her she planned to open a petting zoo on her farm.
Willoughy was able to buy Smokey from a woman who purchased him at an auction. After the trial, she said she was happy he was home and she didn't plan to give him up. She gave him up to lighten her workload and finances since her daughters were in college. She had Smokey for 15 years and also has three horses.
Attorney David James, who represented Willoughby, contended there was an oral agreement in giving Smokey a forever home and negligent misrepresentation on Johnson's part.
Attorney Pat O'Connell, representing Johnson, said the case didn't involve a conditional gift, such as a woman accepting an engagement ring, deciding not to marry and the law allowing the purchaser to sue for the ring. He said there was no fraud, breach of contract or negligent misrepresentation.
Johnson testified there was no written agreement when she went to Willoughby's home and took Smokey. She said she didn't promise she would provide him with a forever home. She said she had no intention of opening a petting zoo.
Willoughby testified she placed Smokey on a Facebook site. She said she got a call from her daughter's horse instructor asking her if she still was looking for a home for him. She contacted Johnson Feb. 18 and Johnson picked him up Feb. 21.
Through a mutual friend on Facebook, she discovered Smokey was sold to Dana Carlough for $1,300 at the North Carolina Dixie Horse Auction the weekend of March 22-24. Willoughby contacted Carlough and bought Smokey for $2,500. Willougby said she paid $200 to drive two hours to meet Carlough part-way or a total of about $2,900 spent.