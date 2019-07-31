DANVILLE — A Danville man called it an injustice after President Judge Thomas James Jr. ruled in favor of his ex-wife following a hearing on a protection from abuse order violation Wednesday.
James extended the order against Walter Hall through May 9, 2022. It had been set to expire May 9, 2021. He also fined Hall $300.
Attorney Laurie Pickle, representing Hall, said it was a "he said, she said" case.
"In these cases, people get very anxious," James said.
Rhonda Hall testified she was walking outside her daughter's home June 14 when Hall drove by slowly and said "you're a (expletive) liar." He said Hall lives across from her daughter.
Hall testified he shares a right of way with her daughter's property and has no other access to his home other than driving past her home. He said his truck had popped out of gear, he got it back in gear, he saw his ex-wife in front of the house and never said a word to her. He said he was singing along with country music. He said he works, cares for his daughter and takes care of his mother.