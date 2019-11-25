DANVILLE — Two men will face Montour County Court action on possessing more than 2,000 bags of heroin during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 on Oct. 26.
County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent to court the cases of Stacey T. Cooley, 26, of Harrisburg, and Jhalil K. Moore, 27, of Williamsport, following a preliminary hearing Monday.
Each remains in the Montour County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Tpr. Christopher Isbitski stopped a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in Liberty Township. The police complaint didn’t say why the vehicle, driven by Moore, was stopped. Cooley was a passenger.
Isbitski found numerous indicators of criminal activity and detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the charges.
Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found 44 bricks of suspected heroin and one clear vacuum-sealed bag of suspected marijuana. A test showed positive for the presence of marijuana, according to the charges.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, one brick of heroin contains 50 bags of heroin. A bag weighs .03 to .05 grams and a brick weighs 2.5 grams.
Isbitski charged Moore and Cooley each with two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and marijuana and one count each of possessing heroin, possessing a small amount of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.