DANVILLE — A Benton man, who admitted to possessing items used to make methamphetamine, said being incarcerated was "definitely an eye opener."
Sheldon L. Heddings, 25, told Judge Gary Norton Monday he was "really sorry" for his actions. He said he hoped to move forward in his life.
His attorney, Michael Dennehy, said his client has completed work assignments while in prison and has started attending rehabilitation meetings. Heddings told Norton he had been involved with an intensive outpatient program.
Norton gave him credit for 16 days served in jail and sentenced him to two months to 18 months in jail, effective Monday. He also ordered him to pay a $300 fine and to comply with any alcohol and drug evaluation recommendations.
Heddings, who is confined to the Columbia County Jail, has charges pending in that county.
He previously admitted to possessing items used to make meth, which included ammonia sulfate and red phosphate, July 21, 2017, in West Hemlock Township.
State police at Milton charged him after remnants of a meth lab were found. People at the scene said a backpack belonged to the defendant, who fled on foot before police arrived. A clandestine lab team found a canvas backpack inside an unattached shed with a working one-pot meth lab. On July 22, 2017, police returned to the scene after the property owner said Heddings was there and wanted to talk. Police said he admitted the meth lab was his.