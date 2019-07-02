DANVILLE — A judge placed a Berwick man on probation because of his medical issues, which could cost taxpayers if he were jailed, and the low amount of restitution in a case involving a stolen credit card.
Judge Gary Norton on Monday placed Michael Vincent McCall, 38, who appeared on crutches, on two years' probation, told him to pay a $300 fine and to pay $15.25 in restitution.
McCall previously pleaded guilty to access device fraud related to stealing another man's wallet while in the Geisinger emergency waiting area.
McCall said he is on disability and has started a new job. He apologized for his actions. "I'm trying to do good," said McCall, who said he has severe Crohn's disease.
His attorney, Michael Dennehy, said his client takes a "laundry list" of medications for depression and physical ailments covering two pages. "Some aren't cheap," he said.
McCall said he will be seeing a specialist about his leg, which he said he twisted a bit. Dennehy said it results from severe arthritis.
Norton said it would be tough for taxpayers to foot the bill if McCall's medicine costs $800 a month and if he were jailed for six months.
McCall said he was unable to pay the fee for home confinement.
Norton said he hoped McCall would be productive and "keep yourself out of trouble."
Mahoning Township police charged him after Christopher Rovito said his wallet was in his left pocket when he entered Geisinger, but when he was ready to leave, he noticed it missing Nov. 7.