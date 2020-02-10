DANVILLE — A woman was sentenced to 18 months to five years in state prison for three cases involving methamphetamine.
President Judge Thomas James sentenced Tanya M. Johnson Monday after she entered three guilty pleas to one count of possession with intent to deliver and to two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she was charged July 26, 2017, in Danville with possessing fewer than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in a case involving a confidential informant. She was also charged with possession of the drug July 31, 2017, in Danville and Aug. 24, 2017, in Danville.
James ordered her to pay a $300 fine for the possession with intent to deliver count and fined her $200 each for the other charges. He sentenced her to six months to two years concurrent terms for each of the possession charges.
The maximum she faced was 16 years in jail and $150,000 in fines.