DANVILLE — A judge ruled a state trooper had legal suspicion and probable cause to stop a vehicle and conducted a valid consent search of the vehicle in which marijuana, 200 capsules of cocaine and a digital scale were found Aug. 1, 2018, along Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County.
President Judge Thomas James conducted the hearing Tuesday for Rosalind Cook, 65, of Williamsport, represented by attorney Leslie Bryden.
Anthony C. Hargrove, 55, of Sunbury, was also charged.
Tpr. Luke Straniere testified he stopped a 2009 Honda Pilot with a Georgia license plate driven by Hargrove. He said he saw the vehicle, with duct tape on the back, traveling east and then saw it again traveling west two hours later. He said it was traveling 80 mph in a 70 mph and didn't stay in one lane.
The trooper said the registration was expired or suspended. Neither Hargrove or Cook had a valid driver's license, he said.
Hargrove had a cellphone on his lap and was extremely nervous, he said. Straniere said Cook had two cellphones.
Hargrove testified Cook asked him to drive her to Mount Pocono so she could pick up money from her son-in-law. He said she had a purse and they were headed back to Williamsport when they were stopped. He said the vehicle was owned by his girlfriend at the time. Police said the cocaine capsules were in Cook's purse.
Straniere charged Hargrove with criminal conspiracy, possessing cocaine, possessing a small amount of marijuana and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Cook faces charges of criminal conspiracy, possessing cocaine and possessing drug paraphernalia.