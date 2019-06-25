A hearing was held last week in the Pennsylvania SPCA's civil suit against a woman who allegedly abused and neglected a dog in Danville. The PSPCA filed the suit seeking to cease her right to own a dog.
Judge Gary Norton conducted the hearing in Columbia County Court in the case against Angela Bricker and the dog named Diesel, who was found without food or heat in a home at 8 Montour St. Jack Ardrey, PSPCA humane officer, found the dog on Jan. 9, according to the suit.
Norton ruled the owner has to meet certain conditions to reclaim the dog, which is housed in the PSPCA's Philadelphia shelter. The owner has two weeks to meet those conditions, said PSPCA spokeswoman Gillian Kocher.
The ruling was not available late Thursday.