DANVILLE — A Watsontown woman faces fines after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct summary charge and to a traffic offense.
A state trooper charged April D. Gabriel, 38, with drug offenses after she covered her face with her left hand after passing a cruiser, switched into the right lane and drastically decelerated on Aug. 15, 2018, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis withdrew charges Wednesday of possessing a small amount of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. She added the disorderly conduct charge and changed a failure to drive in a single lane charge to a traffic offense.
County District Judge Marvin Shrawder set fines and court costs totaling $461 on the disorderly conduct charge and at $142 on the traffic citation.
While searching her vehicle, troopers said they found a clear container marked "Las Vegas Cannabis" containing flakes of suspected marijuana. Under the middle front seat, they found a cardboard container wrapped in electrical tape with a glass pipe inside and a butane-style torch.
—KAREN BLACKLEDGE