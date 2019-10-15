DANVILLE — New junior basketball for boys and girls in first through sixth grades will begin in November at the Danville Area Community Center.
There will be skills and drills Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. A meet the coaches event will be Nov. 30. Game days will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 14; Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Feb. 1 and Feb. 8. Playoffs will be Feb. 15.
The program fee is $60 and includes a reversible jersey and a $10 sibling discount. Season membership is $30. Register at the center's front desk or call 570-275-3001.