DANVILLE — A Montour County jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 19 for a motel manager charged with indecently assaulting a former employee.
A jury was chosen Tuesday for the trial of Mir Y. Fawaz, 41.
Loren Oberdorf testified at a preliminary hearing that Fawaz, of the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township, indecently assaulted her four times Sept. 18, 2018, in and around the hotel.
Fawaz faces one count of indecent assault and one count of harassment.
Oberdorf said she was at the motel two weeks after Fawaz fired her and told her to collect her belongings that were in her boyfriend's room. Her 4-year-old son was with her.
She said Fawaz asked her to step outside the room and speak with him. He told her she had done a wonderful job and he wanted her to return to work. She said she had worked as a housekeeping supervisor and in other areas of the hotel. She said he fired her because of "lies told about her."
She said he led her to the housekeeping closet where he fondled her, rubbed her breasts and told her what a nice body she had. "If I took care of him, he said he would take care of me and my son," said Oberdorf, who said she was nervous. She said they left the storage room and he led her to Room 240, where he told her to close the drapes, which she did. He fondled her breasts and rubbed his face on her, she said.
An employee opened the door and Oberdorf mouthed to her not to leave her there alone, she said.
She said they walked to the front desk where Fawaz told her boyfriend he hired her back and would give her more responsibilities. While in the courtyard, she said, he grabbed her between the legs, fondled her breasts and rubbed her butt. Her son was with her at the time and she walked in front of Fawaz.