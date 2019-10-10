DANVILLE — A Montour County jury of seven men and five women found a Florida man innocent on all counts including attempted criminal homicide in the stabbing of another man during a fight outside a restaurant and bar more than two years ago.
The jury began deliberating at 12:10 p.m. and reached a verdict at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.
Philip D. Walker, 41, of Ocala, Fla., hugged his girlfriend Emily Daniel after President Judge Thomas James Jr. read the verdict.
He said he plans to return to Florida. "I have had this weighing on me the entire time," said Walker, who was working in the area at the time of the incident.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis had no comment. She met with Pekera and others who testified in her office after the verdict was read.
Attorney Christian Lovecchio, who represented Walker along with attorney Ryan Gardner, said, "We're very excited."
He said he would have a statement later.
James also vacated the $200,000 Walker had posted as bail. James thanked the jurors for their service and said he could tell the jury was smart and attentive.
The defense concluded its case with one witness, the defendant, at 10 a.m. The commonwealth rested its case at 9:15 a.m. Mattis called 13 witnesses Wednesday and Thursday.
Walker faced charges of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, possessing an instructment of crime, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault from a fight Sept. 9, 2017, outside the Hilltop Bar and Grill in Valley Township.
Kyle Pekera, 38, of Arnold, Md., sustained seven stab wounds and was hospitalized for one week.
Daniel, 23, also of Ocala, Fla., was charged with shattering a beer mug on Jarrett Williams' head. She pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered on the district judge level to pay restitution, fines and court costs.
Walker testified Thursday he had no intent to kill Pekera. "I was just trying to get people off of me and to get to my girlfriend to find out what in the world was going on," he said. Walker said Pekera wouldn't stop fighting and someone had to tell him he was bleeding.
Walker said he had been living with Michael Roosa in the Danville area. He said he, Daniel, Roosa and his girlfriend had gone out to dinner in Berwick and then stopped at the Hilltop that night. He said Roosa was getting pretty drunk and Walker sensed there was a situation in the bar so they decided to leave before Walker finished a beer. He and Daniel took their drinks outside and he said he was trying to convince Roosa's girlfriend not to drive. People were leaving the bar around midnight since it was closing and Roosa said he was going to mess with them, Walker said.
Walker told him not to, looked over, saw Roosa was out of Walker's truck and Walker grabbed him. As Walker was getting ready to get back in his truck, he saw Roosa getting hit and he didn't know where Daniel was. "Two guys were coming at me," he said of the taller one, identified as Pekera, who had his fists up. He and Pekera started punching each other and wrestling around on the ground. "I remember being held down and being hit. I'm not a fighter. I try to stay out of trouble," Walker said. He said he felt blows all over his body with at least two more people on top of him.
"I was trying to get these guys off of me and I cannot get them off me," said Walker, who heard Daniel screaming for him to help her. "I'm laying on the ground and the woman I love is screaming my name help me and I'm at the bottom of this pile," said Walker who reached for the pocketknife he usually carries, opened it and stabbed Pekera. He said he heard someone tell Pekera he was bleeding. He said he was holding "onto dear life" to the knife because he was afraid they would use it on him.
Walker said he was trying to protect his face since he works as a welder and "my eyes are my living."
He said he was dazed while waiting for police to arrive. Walker said he needed to go to the hospital and a trooper took him to Geisinger. He said he didn't refuse treatment, but didn't want tests done. Earlier, Dr. Douglas Kupas, of Geisinger's emergency room, testified Walker's abrasions were evaluated and he refused tests. He said there was concern about his heart rate. Walker said his resting heart rate is in the mid-90s. Kupas said a normal adult heart rate is 60 to 100.
Kupas also testified that Pekera had a blood alcohol level of .0287 percent, three and one-half times the legal limit.
When troopers took him to the Montour County Jail, Walker said a correctional officer wouldn't admit him because of his injuries. So, troopers took him back to Geisinger where an X-ray was done showing a possible arm fracture and he was given a wrist splint.
Dr. Kenneth Widom, trauma surgeon who operated on Pekera, also testified earlier for the commonwealth. He said had seven lacerations including one in the liver with no bleeding outside the liver and also underwent repairing of the abdominal wall.
In his closing argument, Lovecchio told jurors they would have to decide what testimony was credible among a group of softball players who drank before the wedding, during the reception and then at the Hilltop. One of two women who had stopped at the bar after a Penn State game said Walker probably felt like he was being attacked on a dogpile of men, Lovecchio said.
The lawyer asked the jurors to put themselves in that situation where everyone was intoxicated and they are at the bottom of a pile of people fighting. If you have a knife to get them, you are going to use it," he said, adding "it's justifiable based on everyone's testimony."
Mattis, in closing, asked why Walker and his companions left the bar and stuck around. Maybe they knew there would be a fight and they wanted to be prepared, she said, about him taking a beer bottle and Daniel removing a mug from the bar. She said Walker continued to slash with the knife despite one witness saying he held Walker's right arm down. She said his injuries significantly differed from Pekera's wounds, which included a liver laceration that was life-threatening. Walker didn't acknowledge the stabbing when interviewed by police, she said. He also didn't know Roosa and his girlfriend had driven from the bar, she said.