DANVILLE — No jury trials will take place in Montour County Court until at least Sept. 1, President Judge Thomas A. James recently ruled.
James, in his announcement, stated he was extending the judicial emergency to Dec. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but would allow jury trials beginning in September, "provided they can be conducted safely and consistent with prevailing health and safety norms."
The ruling also covers Columbia County Court. Both courts are part of the 26th Judicial District.
James first ordered the judicial emergency on May 28, extending it through Dec. 31, 2020, which suspended trials through Sept. 1 of last year. Four orders since then kept extending the date when the first jury trials could be held.
"Jury trials involve congregating well over one hundred people in one location for jury selection," the judge wrote. "This court has studied options provided in detail by the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges and other sources, including courts who have attempted to engage in jury selection during the pandemic."
He said his court considered the risk/benefit analysis for conducting jury trials during the pandemic, including additional costs, health concerns, community spread, fluid pandemic circumstance and prevailing health and safety norms.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said no trial date had been set for David Earle Downing Jr., who is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of a New Jersey man at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township in 2019.
"Once jury trials resume, I suspect that it will be one of the first cases to go (in light of the seriousness of the offense and the age of the case)," Mattis wrote in an email response.
Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, is charged in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, at the motel in September of 2019. Downing has been held without bail in the Montour County Jail since his arrest.