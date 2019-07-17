DANVILLE — Nine Karen Gronsky School of Dance Company dancers competed in Access Broadway National Finals at the Performing Arts Center in Cape May, N.J. July 8 and 9.
Dancers won first place overall and placed in the top 10 on the national level with 500 dancers from around the country competing.
Athena Zellers, 9, won first place overall and the Broadway Star Award for best junior dancer 10 and younger. She also placed first in hip hop and received a platinum award.
Cecilia Flock, 8, won best young dancer for both of her solos, hip hop and open division, to earn two platinum awards. She won second place overall for best young dancer among ages 7 and 8 twice and for two of her solos in two different categories.
Natalie Schrader, 10, won fourth place overall best junior dancer 10 and younger.
Adrianna Rakauskas, 17, won best senior dancer among ages 17 to 19 and first place in hip hop. She received a platinum award for third place overall, eighth place overall for her contemporary solo and seventh place overall in the open division solo.
She and Emily Dodson, 15, won with their contemporary duet as best dance duo trio among ages 13 to 19 and won sixth place overall.
Hannah Benedict, 13; Morgan Traver, 12; Montana Piepenhagen, 12; and Natalie Schrader won fifth place overall in best junior dance group among ages 9 to 12 with their hip hop group performance.
Gronsky serves as owner, artistic director and choreoraphy teacher. Reggie Oliver, of Philadelphia, is choreographer, teacher, director of hip hop and on the faculty. Dmac Sandoz of Los Angeles serves as extended faculty and as choregrapher.