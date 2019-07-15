DANVILLE — Children and family members embarked on an imaginary journey through our solar system with Billie Ingraham.
Ingraham, who holds a master's degree in geology, presented a program about planets during "Summer Quest A Universe of Stories" at the Thomas Beaver Free Library.
She had three kids demonstrate how the moon revolves around the earth and sun with one holding a flashlight. "We always see the same side of the moon," she said, showing a full, quarter, half and new moon.
Three other children helped produce a solar eclipse, during which the moon is between the earth and sun and blocks out the sun, and a lunar eclipse, during which the earth blocks out the moon.
She said this doesn't happen all the time because the moon's orbit is "sometimes up a little and a littler farther away."
Other youngsters held up papers depicting the size of the planets. The largest was Jupiter and the smallest was Mercury.
On Saturday, the United States will mark the 50th anniversary of a man landing on the moon, she said. She said it took astronauts nearly a week to reach the moon, which is approximately 239,000 miles from the earth.
Ingraham said Mercury is really hot and kind of gray. Venus is white because of its atmosphere and about 800 degrees Fahrenheit with greenhouse gases keeping the heat in, she said.
The red planet Mars has polarized caps of dry ice, two moons and there was microscopic life on Mars a very long time ago, she said.
Further out, Jupiter has winds of up to 400 mph and 16 moons. Venus has a temperature of 250 degrees below zero, she said.
Saturn, with its ring from "little bits of things," has an acid atmosphere and 18 moons, she said.
Uranus is blue because of methane gas, has 11 rings and 15 moons.
Neptune, the greatest distance from the sun, has eight moons and is stormy with giant spots, she said.
Heather Kepler and her son, Brenden, 3, attended for the second time. "I'm thankful they offer the program where he can interact with other kids," she said.
Seventeen children from Lutz Preschool visited for the first time this summer since rain has kept the group away because they walk to the library, said teacher Martha Saunders.
The free Quest programs continue at the library, at 317 Ferry St.
The schedule for 10:30 a.m. programs include the Art Cart visiting July 25, music with Mary Knysh Aug. 1, Beeman Will Blodgett Aug. 8 and storytime Aug. 15.
Reflex Jiu Jitsu representatives will visit at 1 p.m. July 23.
Ingraham has presented programs in the past at the library on rocks, volcanoes and earthquakes.