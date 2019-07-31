WASHINGTONVILLE — Morgan Beck, 6, loves Godzilla, so it was logical for the Danville boy to choose that as his theme to enter Wednesday evening's pet and toy parade at the Montour-DeLong Community Fair.
He wore a Godzilla mask, a Godzilla suit and flowers around his neck in keeping with a beach theme, said his sister, Mandy Hackenberg who helped decorate his battery-operated Jeep along with her friend Katy Hansel.
"He's watched all the movies," Mandy said.
Morgan won first place in the Radio Flyer category.
He and other participants traveled in a ring around the arena and then made their way around the fairgrounds.
Joining him along the way to ride in his Jeep was Lakeyn Levan, 3, of Berwick, who entered in the stuffed animal category. Also in the Jeep were plastic Godzillas and a stuffed one.
Other winners were Brenna Thomas, first, with a calf; Anna Price, first, Lakeyn Levan, second, and Delilah Sherwood, third, for stuffed animals; Brandon Kline, first, for a sheep; Lily Thomas, first, for a goat; and Willow Siecko, first, for a hamster.
Winners received ribbons, cash prizes and a coupon for ice cream. Montour County 4-H educator Robin Oberdorf was in charge of the event.