DANVILLE — Nathan Bulbin, 10, spends quite a bit of time at the Danville Area Community Center.
He swims with the center's Danville Dolphins team and goes to the center during school vacations.
"I'm here pretty much every day," the fifth-grader said.
On Monday, the Danville boy and other kids from the day camp spent part of their Christmas vacation at the center.
Besides swimming and playing games in the gym, Nathan said he helps out a lot at the center's daycare.
"We make crafts," said his sister, Myra Bulbin, 5, who is also a day-camper.
The 12 or so kids each day bring their lunches and the center provides a snack.
"They play basketball or group games or tag in the gym," said Heather Andrusis, the center's director of children's programs.
"They get to hang out with their friends and burn off energy," she said.
High school students come in to play basketball "to get out of the house," she said.
Fourth-grader Kalina Monfette, 9, said Monday was her second day at the camp since she was visiting family in Canada during Christmas.
She said she wasn't sure if she was ready to go back to school. The Danville girl will travel to New York City to see the Rockettes with friends Thursday, which is when students return to classes. She will be back in school Friday.
Second-grader Hannah Wardeh, 8, said she likes playing games in the gym.
Patience Courtney, 10, and her twin sister, Payton, played some basketball and swam. "I like it. It's fun," Patience said. She said they also work on puzzles.
Kindergartener River Martz, 5, took a short break on the gym floor. "He loves it. He doesn't like to leave," his grandmother, Jeannie Ford, said. She serves as assistant aquatics director at the center.
Andrusis said the day camps are held before and after school and during the summer for ages 5 to 11.