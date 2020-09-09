DANVILLE — Students in one kindergarten classroom in the Danville Area School District are home quarantining for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 case in the room, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
The positive test result is the third in the district in the past week. Two high school students already had tested positive. Danville started the school year a week ago, after delaying the first day a week.
Boyle said the kindergarten students were sent home on Tuesday.
"They're all being educated on the bridge program," the superintendent said.
With that online model, the students watch their teacher present the lesson in the classroom as if they were in class.
The remaining kindergarten through second grades who attend the Danville Primary School were in school on Wednesday.
The high school went virtual on Tuesday following the two positive test results. The high school moved to a hybrid bridge model the following day. Under that hybrid program, students with last names starting with A to L alternate each day with those whose last names begin with M to Z in attending class in person. The group not in school watches the teacher present the day's lesson online.
Boyle said that was a backup plan the district was ready to implement in case of positive tests.
The superintendent said the state Department of Health (DOH) recommended the kindergarten class stay home for two weeks. She would not say if a student or staff member tested positive in that classroom, citing the right to privacy.
The hybrid bridge model will be in place at the high school at least through Sept. 18, Boyle said earlier this week. She said an update with future scheduling will be provided on Sept. 17.
Boyle also said DOH said it was not necessary to test the football team for COVID-19 after the district learned a player for Loyalsock, the team Danville scrimmaged on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19.
"We contacted the Department of Health to get clarification," Boyle said.
The department told Danville officials that the person on the Loyalsock team was past the infectious period when the teams scrimmaged.
"We dodged a bullet on that one," Boyle said.
Warrior Run High School’s football game at Loyalsock on Friday night has been canceled following the announcement the Loyalsock team has been quarantined until Sept. 18. The DOH recommended players and coaches be quarantined due to a “probable case of COVID of a high school student,” Loyalsock Township School District Superintendent Jerry McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin, of Loyalsock, said the DOH will continue to contact trace as it continues with its investigation.
Since schools began returning to class on Aug. 24, there have been positive cases confirmed at Danville, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Mount Carmel school districts.
Danville Area High School students’ virtual learning day on Tuesday followed the second high school student testing positive for COVID-19. Boyle announced the change Monday night in a notice to parents and students.
“After analyzing and considering the impact of the two coronavirus cases at the Danville High School, we have decided to make Tuesday, September 8 a virtual learning day at the high school only,” Boyle wrote. “Students will be expected to check into each of their Google classrooms and complete and turn in assignments (Tuesday). On Wednesday, the building will be moving to a hybrid model."
Mount Carmel, which reported its fifth positive COVID-19 case, announced a week ago it would shift to all virtual instruction until Sept. 17.