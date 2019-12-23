DANVILLE — Kayla Haggerty, 6, said she liked potato latkes so much she was going to have thirds.
The kindergarten student was among 40 children at St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten participating in Friday's Hanukkah celebration.
Kindergarten teacher Betsy Finn spoke about lighting the menorah for the start of Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday began on Sunday.
"Every night we light one more candle and we say a special prayer," she said. She wore a Christmas sweater and scarf for Hanukkah.
Annie Seif, preschool and 3-year-old teacher, said the children were "dressed like Christmas Day."
Parents prepared potato latkes served with sour cream and applesauce for the kids to try.
"If you like french fries, you're going to like latkes," Finn said.
Four-year-old Penelope Roadarmel enjoyed them. She said she has eaten them before since her grandpa and grandmother make them.
Kathy Wysochansky said her grandson, Isaac Cheddar, 3, tried them for the first time along with applesauce.
The kids later played a dreidel game.