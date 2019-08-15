DANVILLE — Jackson Swartz chose a backpack, sneakers and a lunch box for his big day.
The 5-year-old from Danville will head to kindergarten for the first time on Aug. 22 at the Danville Primary School.
He picked black sneakers with glow-in-the-dark flames on the sides, a blue backpack decorated with sharks and pizzas and a "Toy Story" lunch box.
He knows who his teacher will be — Mary Lou Potter — the same teacher his parents, Mallory and Josh, had in fifth grade when they attended the former Danville Elementary School.
Josh is a Danville graduate and Mallory graduated from Western Wayne High School.
"He also picked out some new outfits," Mallory said, noting they included an astronaut jacket. "He likes space."
He and his parents attended a kindergarten transition night at the school, where they visited classrooms, stood in the cafeteria line for a snack and rode a school bus on a loop that included Old Catawissa Road, Clinic Road and Route 11.
"He fell asleep on the bus," his mom said.
Jackson said he is excited to go to school. He also showed more of his school clothes and a Mario Brothers watch.
Mallory said his day care center — Denise Cressman Family Child Care — has been preparing him for what to expect.
"He's looking forward to meeting new friends. He'll be with some friends who have already gone to school," she said.
Since he saw chicks in a classroom, she said he's hoping to have chicks in his classroom.
Jackson expects to continue to play soccer, which he started playing last year.
"We've talked about Boy Scouts," she said.
She is taking off from work the first two days of school so she can drive him to school.
"I'm sure Mommy will be more emotional," she said of him going to school.