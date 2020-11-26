DANVILLE — This year, the chefs roasting turkeys in the St. Joseph School cafeteria ovens wore masks.
As in past years, though, the members of the Danville Knights of Columbus and other volunteers were busy on Wednesday preparing some 300 Thanksgiving dinners to hand out today in the form of takeouts for the Knights' annual event.
The COVID-19 virus restrictions spoiled any thought of a sit-down meal but not the event itself.
"It has been a service to many different kinds of circumstances, people who have to work, people who have no one to share the meal with, people who cannot cook a big meal either because of age or finance," said Paul Seif, who has been dinner chairman since it began in 1983.
Once cooked birds were pulled out of the oven, some of the volunteers began carving them or picking the meat off of the bones, separating the white and dark meat. Seif was in the middle of it, overseeing the details as Marty Lichtner, Jeff Helsel and others rotated the turkeys through the ovens, carved and picked meat off the bones. On the other side of the kitchen, the institutional-size automated potato peeler skinned the spuds with a rapid thunk-thunk-thunk.
In the banquet hall just off the kitchen, Knights members David Brady and Tom Ciccarelli picked off meat on one table, as others did the same on another table. Nearby Grace Fitzgerald and Francis Baker pulled peeled potatoes from pots to dig out the eyes and and cut them up for mashing.
The volunteers needed all day to roast and carve the 30 birds, cooked in the ovens in shifts and make other preparations for the annual dinner.
Everyone invited
The Knights always have held the free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, but today's dinner is the first in 37 years that is all takeout.
"It breaks my heart," said Seif.
He said he would miss the fellowship of the sit-down dinner, which last year sat 120, and normally includes live music, a visit from Santa and door prizes. The Knights also handed out 130 takeouts last year.
No Santa, no decorations this year, and more than double the takeouts, which will be picked up or delivered as far as the edge of Berwick.
"It's a different project when you have all takeouts to package," Seif said.
Everyone from the local area is invited to enjoy the meal, which, of course, includes dessert.
Anyone who needs home delivery or wishes to donate may call Duane Hilkert at 570-275-2265 this morning. Reservations are not required for drive-through pickup, which starts at noon at the school.
Seif said the event comes off each year with a mix of Knights members and volunteers from the Danville community. This year, as many as 30 members and other volunteers are involved. Normally, about 50 volunteers help out, some of whom decorate the hall or serve the dinners. Normally eight to 10 people make deliveries. This year, 18 are lined up to deliver, Seif said.
'A good community thing'
Fitzgerald, a Danville Area High School senior, said she used to volunteer at the dinner with her family through the church.
"We always came to the dinner to help and have dinner, because it's a good community thing," she said.
Baker said he used to volunteer with Scout Troop 139 before it merged with another troop. The troop was closely affiliated with the Knights.
"I feel better not sitting at home being lazy," Baker said. "The best part is it's for someone else."
Seif said the first dinner included four turkeys, 12 pies, 25 pounds of potatoes and 12 bags of filling to create 45 meals. Today, the Knights expect to hand out 300 meals made from 30 turkeys, 150 pounds of potatoes, 75 bags of bread cubes to make seven trays of filling, 15 gallons of gravy, 10 institutional-size cans of corn and 10 to 12 of the same size cans of green beans, and 40 homemade pies.
He said they always overestimate the amount of food needed, but none goes to waste. Some who need it get extra and any leftovers go to the Gate House homeless shelter.
"We find people that need it," he said.
"Over the years, we have cooked over 400 turkeys and a half ton of potatoes for more than 4,000 dinners," Seif said. "Through this meal we also have supplied children’s clothes (to 225 children) and $4,000 in food vouchers for 75 families for the holidays. Our council looks forward to this event that starts the holiday season."
The Knights contribute $300 to start preparations for the dinner. Any donations from the community left over help buy clothing and other gifts for kids through the Christmas Friends program.
"Nothing goes back to the club," Seif said. "This is not a fundraiser for us."