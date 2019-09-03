DANVILLE — After Carol Swisher closed her yarn basket shop on Ferry Street, a club for knitters and crocheters needed a home.
They found it in the community room of the Thomas Beaver Free Library, at Ferry and East Market streets.
"We went to the library and asked if they had a room where we could meet and they were very gracious," said Melanie Stanley. Juanita Mudry accompanied her when she made the request.
The group meets from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the community room.
Swisher, who continues to work with the group, said she closed the shop after 16 years.
"The first time, we had 25 people," she said of the group's first meeting, which was on Aug. 20.
"I knitted all my life," said Swisher, who founded the shop after retiring as a physician assistant at Geisinger.
Carolyn Willisford said people who do "any kind of stitching" are welcome.
"If they need, we are happy to help," Kathy Zelazny said.
"Everytime we knit, we learn something new," Stanley said.
People come from Danville as well as Mifflinburg, Milton, Bloomsburg, Northumberland and Paxinos areas.
"Carol taught a lot of us to knit," said Zelazny, who was working on a pumpkin hat for a baby.
Swisher was knitting a bubble gum-colored jacket.
Darl Cadwallader had finished a sweater and was starting a matching scarf while Joanne Bolig was working on a red shawl.
Bolig said she started knitting when she was 9 by making squares for afghans for soldiers during World War II.
Ruth Ann Thomas said she comes for "knitting and for guidance." Thomas, a knitter for 15 years, brought a vest and a lap robe she was working on.
Bev Shoemaker was making a linen-colored afghan featuring a variety of stitches. She started the hobby after retiring eight years ago. "I learned a lot at Swisher's," she said.
"It's very relaxing and fun to create something new and I enjoy the camaraderie," she said.
Retired Liberty Valley Intermediate School teacher Merry Hackenberg said she learned to knit when she was very young and re-discovered the pastime after she retired. She was making a baby boy's blanket in shades of blue and yellow.
The group of women said that some men created pieces alongside them at the shop. The youngest was an 8-year-old boy who came with his grandmother. "He's a very good knitter," Swisher said.