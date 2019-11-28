KULPMONT — Brian and Carisa Shedleski’s teenage daughter had one wish for Christmas: A Balsam Hill Christmas tree.
When Dad said “Not this year,” Leah Shedleski, 15, did not give up. She, with the help of sister Lauren, 16, decided to enter the Hallmark Channel’s Holiday Decorating Sweepstakes this past September.
The Northumberland County family was chosen among thousands of entries and narrowed down to the final four. Earlier this month, they received word they were the winners.
The unveiling of the completed holiday decorations of the Mount Carmel Township home will appear on a special program at 10 p.m. Saturday on the Hallmark Channel. Another airing will occur 10 a.m. Monday.
Brian Shedleski said there was much involved in the ongoing application process over the course of those two months. The girls designed and decorated a virtual home online, answered many questions and an interview took place between the family and the Hallmark Channel production staff. After being selected for the final four, the family had to send photos of the interior and exterior of their home, and people voted online for their favorite of the four homes.
After receiving word they had won, Brian said between 50 and 60 people from California came to their home within a couple days after the call. The Shedleskis had to leave their home for at least two days, they were told.
“Our house is so large they needed an extra day,” Brian said of the 3,500 square foot two-story.
Rain forced the outdoor decorating to be delayed an extra day. And then there was the day set aside for the big reveal. Producers asked the family to invite 50 people from their hometown to come out and support them for the reveal.
“Hallmark set up a carnival at our house,” Brian said, and 500 people from the Mount Carmel, Kulpmont and surrounding communities came out for the special event.
Brian said the family was led up to the home in a car as the crowd stood in place waiting. The family was amazed by all of the 16,000 holiday lights and displays on their home.
In their essay application, Brian said his family told Hallmark this house was built 17 years ago so the couple could start a family, and it is very special to them. They also shared they had no limitations on what decorators could do. “We told them we are an open slate.”
At the reveal, the 500 members of the community remained outdoors as the family went inside to see the remaining décor which will be revealed to the public for the first time on Saturday’s program.
The family foyer and living room were completely transformed with Christmas decorations, including not one Balsam Hill tree – but two.
One of the trees is 12 and a half feet tall. Leah, whose desire for the tree is what got them to this point, was ecstatic, her dad said. Her 15th birthday was just days after the reveal, and she was overjoyed with the appearance of her family home, Brian said.
In a preview clip on the Hallmark Channel’s Facebook page, host Kenneth Wingard speaks to the family in an interview before the decorating takes place. He learns the parents were high school sweethearts who grew up in Mount Carmel, and that the girls recently participated in the Think Big fundraiser for childhood cancer in the gymnasium at Mount Carmel High School. Members of the community were interviewed and described the Shedleskis as “the perfect family” to win this holiday home transformation.
Calls to Hallmark's public relations department were not returned.