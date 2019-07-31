WASHINGTONVILLE — Barry Woodruff won the Monster Beef Challenge Wednesday evening by eating four sandwiches in 9 minutes 34 seconds in the arena of the Montour-DeLong Community Fair.
The Danville area resident came in second last year. He won in 2017 and in the first year organizer Grant Fritz held it six years ago.
"I've competed in all of them. I had fries before I entered," said Woodruff, 57, who signed up at the last minute.
The man, who farms and works as a laborer, said he has no secret to winning. "I just like to eat," he said.
The winner is the first to eat four sandwiches consisting of a half-pound of charcoal-broiled top round on a kaiser roll with a tablespoon each of horseradish and barbecue sauce.
Ben Hartley, of New Columbia, came in second and Matt Sanders, of Mifflinburg, was third. John Esenwein, of Danville, dropped out after eating almost two sandwiches prepared by Fritz's monster beef stand at the fair.
The event benefits Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, which provides hunting or fishing trips to people up to age 21 with life-threatening illnesses.
Esenwein has also entered the eating contest every year. He said he will probably support it, but not eat next year, Fritz said.
Woodruff returned his $50 first place winning to the foundation. He and other entrants gave back the $10 they each paid to the foundation.
Includin a collection from the audience, the foundation will receive $103, Fritz said.
Derek Gill, of Danville, set a record last year by eating four sandwiches in 7 minutes 44 seconds.