MAHONING TWP. — The township's leaf pickup service will continue every Tuesday and Thursday until Dec. 19, but at least one resident has complained the contractor, which has a six-bag limit each pickup, is not picking up enough leaves.
Township Supervisor John Whelan said at Monday's supervisors meeting that the resident suggested the township get its own vacuum truck and use township employees to pick up residents leaves, rather than contract it out.
The supervisors said, though, that is no longer an option because there no longer is any place to dump the leaves.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn added the vacuum truck would require residents to rake their leaves to the curb, but the township doesn't have curbs.
"If everybody rakes (their leaves) into the street, if you get a 30 mile-per-hour wind over the weekend, they will be in everybody's yard up the street," Lynn said.
Supervisor T.S. Scott added, "A leaf truck is exorbitantly expensive to buy and maintain."
He said the township also has no place to garage the truck most of the year, when it is not in use. Collecting leaves also would leave the township street department to maintain township roads and ditches.
The leaf pickups are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, but residents must call 570-759-7715 or email mahoningyards@gmail.com to arrange for pickup. The supervisors reminded residents to give their name and address and the number of bags they have or their leaves won't be picked up.
Bags cannot exceed 60 pounds and must be curbside by 7 a.m.
The township pays $8,000 a year for the service.