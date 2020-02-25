DANVILLE — Eleanor Gardner will retire Friday after 61 years as a legal secretary for a Danville law firm.
She has worked with three generations of the Marks family — E. Robert, Robert Sr. and his son, Robert Jr., who is also an attorney.
She worked with E. Robert Marks, the late Arthur M. Peters Jr., the late F. Porter Wagner, Robert L. Marks, John L. McLaughlin, Michael P. Dennehy, Robert L. Marks Jr. and Cory D. Piontek.
Dennehy pointed out when she started working for the firm on Feb. 9, 1959, Alaska and Hawaii weren't states yet in the United States. Dwight Eisenhower was president and Richard Nixon was vice president.
"I haven't come to the point that she's really leaving. She's been invaluable to my father, to me and to Bobby. She's the best and hasn't lost anything in the last 61 years. She can do it all. I'm not the only one who will miss her terribly. Everyone will miss her — her knowledge, her efficiency," Robert Marks Sr. said.
"She does everything around here. She helped develop all the systems we have," Dennehy said.
Gardner, 79, said she has cleaned out her work area and "found some interesting things" such as old pictures of co-workers.
She has seen many changes through the years starting out working on a manual typewriter, then an electric typewriter, a memory typewriter, a word processor, computers and a fax machine.
Robert Marks Sr.'s brother, Vic Marks, a Geisinger physician, stopped to visit. "This woman helped raise me. She typed my term papers for Bucknell with the print bigger than anyone else's print and I think it got me half more of a grade," Vic Marks said.
He said he can't believe she's retiring. "I'm happy for you," he told Gardner.
Paralegal Tracie King said she was pretending Gardner's retirement wasn't happening. "I have been here five and a half years and she taught me things I didn't know before I came here. I certainly will miss her as a colleague and more importantly as a friend," she said.
Receptionist-paralegal Beth Mingle said she will miss Gardner "like crazy. She has been just wonderful to work with. I wish her all the best. I don't want to see her go. She's taught us all a lot."
Dennehy said Gardner comes from a generation "with an incredible work ethic."
Gardner has served as secretary of the Danville Municipal Authority almost as long as the authority has existed, which dates to 1955, Dennehy said.
Gardner said every co-worker "is like family to me." Besides King and Mingle, the support staff includes Diane Klein, Kimberly Litchard, Janice Pollock, Tracy Smeltzer and her nephew, Daniel Hartman, who works part-time.
"I have been told that I made my job look easy. After 61 years, it just comes naturally. I have also been told I spoiled the entire staff — attorneys included," she said.
Gardner enjoys knitting and has made afghans for staff members and knitted sweaters for attorneys in the office.
She started working in 1958 in the law firm J. Manley Robbins while a senior at Danville Area High School. After he died, she became a legal secretary for E. Robert Marks and Peters.
She serves as secretary of the Turbotville Lioness Club and is on the board of Trinity United Church of Christ in Strawberry Ridge. Dennehy said she works hard in whatever she does.
Gardner, of Anthony Township, is looking forward to more traveling including cruises which she loves and day trips. Gardner has been widowed since 1988 and travels with classmate Iva Rudy, who is also a widow.
"She's an original that you can't duplicate. I'm excited for her to do more for herself," Dennehy said.