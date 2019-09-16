DANVILLE — Members of Danville American Legion Post 40 are hoping to attract more members through a change in legislation signed July 30.
According to the Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper, this should open membership to hundreds of thousands more veterans.
The National Service Legion Act allows any honorably discharged veterans who has served since Dec. 7, 1941, to join the American Legion and access its programs and benefits.
President Donald Trump signed the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service (LEGION) Act.
Previously, military veterans who served in periods of peacetime between wars weren't eligible for Legion membership.
Membership applications are available at the Danville Legion. Applicants should bring a copy of their honorable discharge paper or DD-214.