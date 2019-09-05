DANVILLE — Raising the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna River levees will cost $1 million more than expected, but the project will prevent flood insurance changes for residents in half of Danville, borough officials said.
Danville Borough Council voted Tuesday night to borrow $800,000 on a short-term basis and to reallocate $200,000 from a flood fund to allow the contractor to continue to raise the levees.
The money will be paid to the contractor through the end of October, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
She said the matter "came as a shock" to borough officials and "was not planned for."
The levees need to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements so they can remain certified, said Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development. FEMA changed those standards following flooding by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.
Hart said putting the work on hold would bring an end to the possibility of removing the downtown from the special flood hazard district and hinder the goal of developing a thriving, livable downtown. Demobilizing and remobilizing the project would also increase construction costs, Berkey said.
If the levees aren't certified, this would impact the Zone X District that makes up about 70 percent of the Second Ward, Hart said. As a result, FEMA wouldn't acknowledge the existing levee and deem that part of the borough as a special flood hazard zone and require residents with mortgages to buy flood insurance.
An opportunity zone, which includes the former Metso Minerals and Miller Bros. properties, could end up being added to that zone requiring flood insurance, she said.
Berkey said the borough continues to look for grants and other funding sources to make up the $1 million shortfall.
Low bidder Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc., of Mifflinburg, began work in April to raise the levees and to make other improvements such as modifications to existing levee access roads, concrete walls, inlet structures and extending existing concrete storm water headwalls.
Berkey said an unforeseen condition of excess topsoil depth greatly affected the quantity of fill required to build the project to specifications. The design for the estimated topsoil depth of 4 inches was taken from as-built drawings, but in places the depth is up to 3 feet and the average topsoil depth is estimated at one foot to 18 inches, she said.
She said the new estimates, compiled with actual data from a sample section of a completed levee, showed the remaining construction will cost an additional $1 million.
One hundred percent of the bid quantity of imported fill has been used and the project is only 50 percent complete, she said.
That line item in the base bid makes up 65 percent of the total base bid price, she said.
She said the borough first got word of what was going on at a July 23 meeting with the contractor. Hart said the "hard numbers" came out at a meeting Aug. 27 with the contractor.
Councilman John Rodman asked how this could happen.
"Obviously the estimates were not correct," Berkey said. She said there were some assumptions made during estimation, but that doesn't change the financial position with the project.
Someone messed up "the estimate and we're on the hook for $1 million," Councilman Jeremiah Walter said.
Council President Kevin Herritt said he wants to find out the details on the situation, but said the council needed to make a decision on how to move forward with the project.
Councilman Wes Walters asked who wrote the contract and Berkey said Larson Design Group served as the engineer.
Berkey said the contractor must continue working since a demobilization could cost the borough an additional $75,000 each time. The Gutelius contract initially was for $1,079,000 with funding obtained by Montour County through the Wyoming Valley Levee Raising Project Mitigation Grant Program.
Berkey said legislators have been contacted along with FEMA, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Montour County, Merck, Geisinger and more.
DEP is doing day-to-day construction inspection at no cost to the project, Berkey said.
Hart said the project needs to continue. The borough is appealing the remapping of the Flood Insurance Rating Map. After an engineer completes the remapping, Berkey said it could take two to three years for FEMA to approve it.