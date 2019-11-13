DANVILLE — Danville borough and council members continue to gather information on why raising the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna River levees cost $1 million more than expected.
Council President Kevin Herritt said Tuesday he hopes to have information in the next month or so. "We are still looking at options and want to do everything properly if there are any opportunities to recoup some of the money," he said.
The borough borrowed $800,000 on a short-term basis and reallocated $200,000 from the flood fund so it could pay the general contractor to finish raising the levee.
Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, said the work has been completed and a walk-through will be held Friday.
Borough Solicitor Michael Dennehy previously said the fact-finding involves why extra dirt was needed and if it could have been avoided.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey previously said excess topsoil depth greatly affected the quantity of fill required to build the project to specifications. The design for the estimated topsoil depth of 4 inches was taken from as-built drawings, but in places the depth was up to 3 feet and the average topsoil depth estimated at one foot to 18 inches, she said.