Lewisburg Area teams are on top of both the high school and middle school divisions after the third week of the Spring 2020 Stock Market Challenge, according to Carolyn A. Shirk, vice president of strategy and operations for the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL), which runs the competition.
Valley high school and middle school students participate in the competition, in which teams of students from each school manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The Northumberland National Bank and The Daily Item sponsor the Stock Market Challenge.
The Lewisburg high school team earned more than $77,000 after the third week and the middle school team more than $50,000 to secure their first place standings.
Last year, a team from Selinsgrove Area High School finished strong to not only win the local Stock Market Challenge but also claim the title as the number one school in the state, Shirk said after that competition.
Selinsgrove's team overtook Lewisburg Area in the eighth week, the first week Lewisburg did not hold the lead, to stay in front. Selinsgrove completed the competition with $551,261.28 in earnings, with $75,000 of that earned in the 10th and final week.
In the middle school competition, a Lewisburg team led all 10 weeks to win that division, scoring $5,000 in earnings in the 10th week for a total of $67,428.74 in earnings.
PennCFL President Alan Dakey said the competition not only teaches students about personal finance, but it also improves their performance in school.
"As recent studies show, young people have difficulty managing their income and saving for their future," Dakey said. "With the uncertainty of Social Security for future generations, learning to save and invest small amounts over time is an important life skill."
He said three independent studies have shown that using the Stock Market Challenge program has increased test scores in personal finance, economics and math by up to 10 percent.
"More importantly, they will learn about industries, companies, the role of government, markets and simply better understand how our economy works," Dakey said.