DANVILLE — Four times a year, Liberty Valley faculty choose students who exemplify their B.E.S.T.
B.E.S.T. stands for "Be Respectful," "Encourage Kindness," "Safety First" and "Try Your Hardest." Students were recognized in several different categories.
Liberty Valley March Forged in Fire winners were chosen for their ability to "Encourage Kindness" with their peers and the Liberty Valley staff.
Third grade Forged in Fire winners were Makeda Girmay, Lucy Triffo, Penelope Stender, Lillian McIntyre, TJ Geary, Bentley Dannheimer, Inara Koehler, Daphne Krum and Haley Ermak.
Fourth grade Forged in Fire winners were Peyton Whitenight, Bridget Maisel, Taylor Arnold, Madelyn Manning, Xanyaah Barboza, Jackson Comisiak, Samuel Lowe, Gavin Pennypacker and Aria McHale.
Fifth grade Forged in Fire winners were Jack Bulbin, Skylar Young, Laylah Mullin, Evie Rakovan, Adeel Rahman, Drake Hur, Adelyn Hahn, Katie Walker and Rudy Persin
Liberty Valley wins
The Danville Area High School FFA had a contest to see which school could collect the most donations for the PA Farm Bureau Farmer's Care Day benefiting the Ronald McDonald House, and Liberty Valley won, according to Danville Area School District Superintendent Molly Nied on Wednesday.
"The prize was a visit from Niblet the goat, which the students and staff thoroughly enjoyed," Nied said.