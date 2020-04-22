My house is an armory. I cannot brag that I possess the largest arsenal of weaponry in Montour County, but I can confidently profess that my collection is formidable. Beware, enemies who threaten my rights. I’m armed. The NRA can’t compete. Every room contains weapons, none with official permits. What caliber? The finest. Books. What’s more fearsome than books?
Mom kindled a hunger for books and learning, she who regretted never finishing college. Nursery bedtime meant A.A. Milne. Soon it was Dickens. How I loved exploring dictionaries and encyclopedias. Computers are myopic mediums of information. Richer is seeing the connections within an entire page rather than the binocular view, the difference between Rand McNally and GPS. Fun was summertime reading contests sponsored by our town library. Every Civil War book at the Fanwood Library showed my name borrowing it.
I loved playing with dinosaurs. Triceratops goring Brontosaurus, Stegosaurus battling Tyrannosaurus. Except, Stegosaurus and T-Rex could never have fought. Jurassic Stegosaurus already had been extinct 80 million years before Cretaceous Tyrannosaurus.
Books fed my family and my heritage. Scotland was the poorest nation of Europe, but by the end of the 18th century, it boasted the highest literacy rate in the world (75 percent). It took England a century to catch up.
In 1560, John Knox, father of Presbyterianism, demanded a national system of education so that both boys and girls could learn to read. Literacy is a right, a blessing, a necessity. This Scottish demand for learning and education explains Scotland’s instinctively rebellious distaste for entitlement, for privilege, for class advantage, for the rich or ‘highborn’ claiming they’re superior.
The 1696 Act of Setting Schools established schools in every Scottish parish not already equipped with one. If the Scots were going to effect progress, they needed an effective weapon: knowledge, knowledge preserved to inform future generations. Euclid teaches us still. So too Plato, Shakespeare, Einstein, the prophet Amos. A Scottish peasant who could read was equal to, if not better than, any illiterate English prince. I read where a library in Perthshire shows book borrowings from 1747. The readers? Blacksmith, cooper, baker, farmer, stonemason.
Scottish literacy fostered the Scottish Enlightenment, which itself achieved worldwide advancements in medicine, physical sciences, theology, engineering, natural law, moral philosophy, mathematics, economics, even the arts. Most universities established during America’s colonial days were based upon the Scottish system of education, staffed by Scottish professors. There’s a reason Thomas Jefferson paraphrased Scottish Philosopher Francis Hutcheson’s social and political vision when he wrote the Declaration of Independence. Hutcheson himself enlarged upon the vision of John Locke. So it goes.
This prompts us to salute National Library Week, April 19-25. How appropriate to honor public libraries as lighthouses of knowledge during today’s dark global emergency. Knowledge equips us to challenge fear and panic. Author Ray Bradbury applauded the benefit of free libraries: “I don’t believe in colleges and universities. I believe in libraries because most students don’t have any money. When I graduated from high school, it was during the Depression and we had no money. I couldn’t go to college, so I went to the library three days a week for 10 years.”
An ignorant man is easily subjugated. No libraries, no liberty. An uninformed man is easily controlled. No libraries, no democracy. Adams, Jefferson, Washington, Franklin, upheld this formula as gospel. When we subsidize libraries so they remain accessible to all, we invest in our nation and our freedoms. All other forms of government require conformity, convincing a misled public to swallow what they’re told. Democracy, however, requires that citizens work on being informed citizens. Good patriots ask questions, question sources, make leaders justify themselves, reject nonsense, demand truth, facts, accountability, personal responsibility. Are leaders acting in good faith? Democracies require that citizens think for themselves. “Freedom is found through the portals of our nation’s libraries,” historian David McCullough commended during a speech at the Library of Congress.
Knowledge, information, education, rational faculties, ideas, research, intellect, freedom of thought — this is what libraries represent. These are more than desirable traits, these are indispensable ingredients for any society wanting hard answers rather than self-gratifying pep rallies. If you get to publicly wear a MAGA cap, I get to publicly tell you what I think. “Whatever the cost of our libraries,” journalist Walter Cronkite observed, “the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.” Or as my wife bluntly complained: “I don’t understand why people want to be stupid.”
What are you reading?
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.