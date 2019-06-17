DANVILLE — The Thomas Beaver Free Library is conducting a survey of people who use the library and of those who don't use the Danville public library.
A link to the survey can be found on the library website at tbflibrary.org or on Facebook.
"As part of our strategic planning process, the Thomas Beaver Free Library is seeking your input so we can how to better satisfy the needs and expectations for library services in the community. We have developed this brief questionnaire to learn how you use current library services and what new services you might want to see, " said Library Director Kathleen McQuiston.