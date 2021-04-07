DANVILLE — The Thomas Beaver Free Library has served as the focal point of the community for years, even in this digital age.
But things changed in 2020 due to COVID 19, said library director Kathleen McQuiston, on Tuesday.
"The things we normally host, such as small meetings, had to be put on hold. People who counted on us for internet service knew that resource was stopped for a while. We had to change the way we've traditionally done things."
The library will be holding a Kindness Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as a way to thank the community for standing with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Traditionally, National Library Week is when the community shows its appreciation for their local libraries," McQuiston said. "This year we are turning that 180 degrees and just letting the community know that we appreciate them."
Last year, the library had a kindness garden where people put painted rocks, she said. People could take the rocks if they liked a particular painted rock.
"This year has been so tough for everyone, so, for National Library Week, we thought we'd play off that we had already started this kindness garden and we wanted to make sure that people in our community knew how much we appreciated how they have stuck with us the past year," she said.
That's when she decided that 'kindness' would be their theme for National Library Month.
Library assistant John Sweeney agreed that, "our community has stuck with us, through the COVID 19 pandemic, despite the many changes we had to make. We were closed for a while. Had pick-ups on the curb outside. And we still have limited hours."
Small groups are slowly being allowed in, as mitigation permits.
"Through all these changes, people have been incredibly supportive of us and grateful for the services we provide," Sweeney said. "Our computer services, for example, for people who don't have them."
On Kindness Day, there will be people painting rocks for the kindness garden, and sidewalk chalk for children to show off their chalking skills.
"We will have grab-and-go craft bags and activity bags for children and adults," she said. "It's all a sign of appreciation for our patrons."
With the weather getting milder, McQuiston thinks people "are kind of eager to get outside. But they want to make sure that what they are doing is safe. This is an outdoor event for families and kids, but it will be safe. People will be socially distant."
"This is a beautiful building built in 1886 but the ventilation in these rooms is poor," she explained. "Everything is in small rooms, which impedes ventilation so we need to be a little bit extra careful about how many people we let into the building at a time. Simply because the ventilation is not what it should or can be."
"For anyone worried that COVID could stick to book covers, there have been studies that are inconclusive," she said. But to be safe, McQuiston said returned library books are put in quarantine for a few days.
"Things are getting to feel a bit more normal, every week, every day as more people are getting vaccinated," she said.
"The weather is getting nicer, and it is safer to be outside. People are even feeling kind of cheerful," McQuiston said.
Social distancing and masks will be required at the Kindness Day event.