DANVILLE — The Thomas Beaver Free Library has started making changes included in its newly adopted long-term plan such as increased awareness of services and enhanced adult programs.
"One of the roles of the library board of trustees is long-term planning," said Kathleen McQuiston, library director.
The library, at 317 Ferry St., started raising awareness about what it does through Facebook and Instagram along with fliers posted in the building "so people can see what is coming up," said McQuiston, the director since July 2018.
When it comes to enhancing educational programs for adults, she said they have started holding one-on-one technology sessions on library computers for people who have questions such as how to set up an email account or who need assistance to apply for jobs online.
It is in the process of creating a classroom upstairs for use by organizations. "We are trying to make it more friendly for tutoring sessions," she said.
"Now we have a road map to do that in the next three years and that's exciting," Library Board of Trustees President Bill Fait said. He said McQuiston was instrumental in moving the library forward.
Thomas Prince, of Riverside, was reading a manuscript on the second floor of the library. "We love this library," he said.
Kallan Haugen, 7, of the Danville area, was looking for books. "He loves to read," said his mother, Krimzen Haugen, who was with his dad, Thorsen Haugen.
Surveys were conducted for the long-term plan, which continues through 2023. McQuiston said people had suggestions on ways to improve programs or about what they would like the library to do more of. The nonprofit library last year had nearly 5,000 people registered as active library card users; 34,694 items circulated such as books, DVDs and magazines; and conducted 578 programs. Program attendance was 11,468.
"People are coming to do things, not only borrow books. They are coming to participate by using the computers, playing chess and playing bridge and all the programs we have to draw people to the library," she said.
The library serves more than 20,000 people in Montour County and Rush Township and Riverside, in Northumberland County. It operates on a budget of about $280,000 a year with about 20 percent coming from the state and the rest from donations, savings reserves, grants, fundraising and memorial gifts. McQuiston is a full-time employee and the library employs 11 part-time workers.
She said the strategic planning committee, which she chaired, created a process and timeline for developing the plan. Data was collected from focus groups, short in-person interviews and an online survey.
McQuiston, Fait, Kathleen McWilliams, board treasurer; Robin Kessler, board secretary; and board members Joan Brabander and Helen ‘Sis' Hause make up the strategic planning committee.