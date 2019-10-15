DANVILLE — A Penn State Extension 2019-20 gardening series will be held in the Thomas Beaver Free Library, at 317 Ferry St.
Programs are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturdays of the month and are held November through April.
Programs are free and open to the public.
Programs include Putting Your Garden to Bed by Charlotte Welliver, Nov. 9; Holiday Decorations from Your Garden by Carol Burke Dec. 14; Pruning Trees and Shrubs including Fruit Trees by Mary Harris and Suann Leighow on Jan. 11; Spring is Coming: Avoid These Common Garden Mistakes by Paula Angel Feb. 8; Seed Starting by Ann L. Lee March 14; and Spotted Lanternfly by Burke April 11.
For more information, email Montour MG@psu.edu.