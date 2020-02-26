DANVILLE — The Thomas Beaver Free Library will celebrate Saturday, which is Leap Day, with numerous basket raffles, free crafts for kids, homemade foods and live entertainment.
Friends of the Library discussed holding a basket raffle and decided to incorporate it into the extra day in February that comes every four years with activities for children and adults, said Friends recording secretary Alison Pringle.
"We took it as an opportunity as an extra day to celebrate," said Kathy McWilliams, treasurer of the Friends and treasurer of the library board.
People can win more than 65 baskets. Some of the items are too large for baskets such as framed art, a lily pond tapestry and a framed photo print of a view along the Susquehanna River by Bob Brown of Danville. There are baskets with children's books, sundae-making supplies, toys, coffee, jewelry, purses, pets, Budweiser glasses, snacks and coasters, Christmas decorations, lottery tickets, gift cards and more.
The tickets are six for $5, 13 for $10 and 30 for $20.
McWilliams said items were donated by patrons of the library, businesses and friends of the library.
"It looks like it will be a success," Pringle said.
Tickets can be purchased this week and on Saturday at the library. Winners need not be present for the drawing at 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, at Ferry and East Market streets.
The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DePotorLand, a trio from Selinsgrove and Lewisburg, will entertain from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Food made by members of the Friends will include a barbecue platter, a hotdog platter and baked goods.
Proceeds will be given to the library to be used wherever there is a need, McWilliams said.