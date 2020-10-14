The Children's Room at the Thomas Beaver Free Library will be open this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointment to visit the Children's Room can be made on Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab-and-Go craft bags are available to take home. For help selecting books, call the library at 570-275-4180 or send an email to tbflstaff@ptd.net so staff members can pull books in advance.
There will also be a child and young adult's book sale on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Peter's Community Room. The Children's Room will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well. Grab-and-Go bags will be available and all children under the age of 12 who come in costume will receive a special gift. At the end of the day, library staff members will award a prize for the Best Costume.