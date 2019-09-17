MAHONING TWP. — Rose Massie aims to show kids it is fun to learn to read.
'"My motto is where learning is fun," she said Tuesday.
Mary John, education coordinator of Busy Little Beavers Early Learning Center, said this was Massie's first visit there.
Massie read stories to the children and posed questions to the 3, 4 and 5-year-olds.
A literary specialist and storyteller from the Lewistown area, she said she was in the area at an early childhood conference at Susquehanna University.
She said she planned to dress as Mother Goose and to don some mouse ears for the kids and some parents attending.
Massie began by reading a story about a spider. "Somewhere I hid a horse," she said as the kids eagerly pointed to the stuffed animal next to a tissue box.
By telling her in words, they said where a sheep, a pig and a spider were also hidden throughout the room.
She pulled stuffed monkeys from a box in tan, pink, brown, blue and green before she and the children recited a story about five little monkeys.
Massie also got the children to count how many monkeys were left the box and how many were on the floor.